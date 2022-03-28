Maharashtra: A massive fire that broke out in a chemical factory in Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Shrirampur of Ahmednagar district on Monday afternoon has been brought under control.Also Read - Massive Fire Erupts At Car Care Product Manufacturing Unit in Pune

A senior official of the Shrirampur fire department said, "Fire has been brought under control after three hours of the fire brigade's operation and the cause of the fire is not known yet."

Correction | #WATCH Maharashtra*: A fire that broke out at a chemical factory in MIDC Shrirampur, Ahmednagar has been brought under control. No casualties reported so far: Official of Shrirampur Fire Department (Video courtesy: Fire Department)

“The fire gutted the chemical drums kept in the factory, but no casualties are reported so far.”