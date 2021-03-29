Palghar: Police have arrested a 30-year-old man here in Maharashtra for allegedly stealing ATM cards of bank customers during their visits for cash withdrawal, an official said. A victim recently lodged a police complaint saying his ATM card was stolen by a man at an automated teller machine and later money was withdrawn from his account by the accused. Also Read - ATM Robbery Foiled in Vasai: This is What 45-year-old Woman Did to Help Cops Catch The Thief

Based on technical and intelligence inputs, the police arrested the accused from Nallasopara area here on Sunday, the official said.

The police recovered 26 ATM cards of different banks, Rs 40,000 cash and a motorcycle used by him in the crime, he said.

The man had allegedly committed such crimes at various ATM centres in Palghar and neighbouring Mumbai and Thane, the official said.

A case was registered against him under Indian Penal Code Section 420 (cheating), the police said.