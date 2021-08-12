Yavatmal: In a shocking incident, a 24-year-old man from Maharashtra’s Fulsavangi village in Mahagaon taluka died after the blade of a helicopter he built slashed his throat during a trial run. The man, Sheikh Ismail Sheikh Ibrahim, a school dropout and mechanic by profession had built the prototype of a single-seater helicopter by welding steel pipes. However, when he was testing his helicopter in his workshop, it developed a glitch and one of the blades fell and slashed his throat.Also Read - Video: Dhanbad ADJ Killed By Auto, Police Launch Murder Probe | WATCH

The incident took place in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district on August 10. The victim was rushed to a hospital in an injured state and died during treatment, police said, adding that further details are awaited. A video of the incident is also being circulated on social media.

Young Sheikh Ismail from Fulsawangi in Yavatmal (Maharashtra) built a helicopter which he wanted to launch on Aug 15. The trial run became fatal for welder-turned-innovator on Tuesday ngt. Fondly called ‘Munna Helicopter’, he left inspiring memories behind. RIP, Dear Rancho. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/EwG3IoS7w3 — Dharmendra Jore (@dharmendrajore) August 12, 2021

The deceased had been building the helicopter on his own for the last two years, a police official said. As per reports, he used welding steel pipes and an engine of Maruti 800 to make the chopper. He named the chopper “Munna Helicopter” and wanted to unveil it to the public on Independence Day on August 15.

As per a TOI report, police have been questioning Ismail’s elder brother and three friends to investigate the incident. The helicopter has been seized by the police. He was popularly known as Rancho in his village and had stopped going to school while he was in 8th standard.