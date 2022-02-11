Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led government has sought suggestions and information from the central and state COVID task forces for making Maharashtra a ‘mask-free’ state, health minister Rajesh Tope said. Tope said the state government had asked for information on adopting measures for making the lifting mandatory wearing of masks in Maharashtra while adding that many countries have already adopted the move.Also Read - Masks Not Compulsory in Delhi For Those Driving Alone in Cars: Report

“In the recent cabinet meeting, we discussed making the state mask-free. Several countries such as the UK have finally asked their citizens to stop wearing masks. We have requested the Central and the state task forces to provide us with information on how they achieved it,” Tope said, according to a report by Times Of India.

Tope said the Maharashtra government has introduced many relaxations in last some weeks and it will introduce more in coming days. “However, it does not mean that people need not wear mask in the coming days,” Tope was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The Maharashtra health minister said no decision has been made on lifting the mandatory face-masks rule in the state and the move needs to be “scientifically studied”.

“The decision of some western countries to allow people to do away with the face coverings needs to be studied scientifically. People should continue to wear mask and follow other precautionary measures,” the minister said.

Tope said there has been communication on it between the state and the Union government’s task force.

“It is not necessary to impose additional restrictions in the coming days, as the daily COVID-19 cases are on a decline, the Maharashtra health minister said.