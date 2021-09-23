Mumbai: A massive fire broke out in Nutan Villa building in Mumbai’s Khar area. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers carrying out the fire fighting operations. Three people rescued from the Nutan Villa building in Mumbai’s Khar area, rescue operation is still on.Also Read - Mumbai Local Train Important Update: Central Railway to Hold 10-hour Mega Block Between Kalwa and Mumbra

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.