Maharashtra: Medha Kulkarni Is BJP’s Candidate For Rajya Sabha Elections

Medha Kulkarni is a former MLA from Pune's Kothrud Assembly constituency.

(Image: X/@Medha_kulkarni)

Medha Kulkarni For Rajya Sabha: The nomination process for the Upper House of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is going on in full swing and the parties are making sure that they field the right candidates.

In this context, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced the names of three candidates from Maharashtra. One of the three candidates is former MLA Medha Kulkarni.

Her full name is Medha Vishram Kulkarni and she is a former MLA from Pune’s Kothrud Assembly constituency from 2014 to 2019 but was denied a ticket in the 2019 elections to make way for then-Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil.

It is reported that Medha Kulkarni has been named for the RS polls to “rehabilitate her politically” and soothe the discontent amongst the Brahmins in Maharashtra’s Pune district.

The BJP has fielded Ashok Chavan and Ajit Gopchade for the Rajya Sabha elections.

Ashok Chavan has joined the BJP after leaving the Congress while Ajit Gopchade’s nomination is said to be surprising though he has enjoyed a long association with the RSS/BJP.

