Mumbai: Maharashtra Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time, he informed on Tuesday. The NCP leader tested positive last year in June and recovered from the infection.

"Today is the second time I have tested positive for corona. I request everyone who has come in contact with me in the last few days to get tested. There is nothing to worry about. Everyone should wear a mask, follow social distancing and take care of themselves," Dhananjay Munde tweeted in Marathi.

This comes three days after Maharashtra cabinet minister and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's son, Aaditya Thackeray, announced that he tested positive for COVID-19.

In a tweet, he urged those who had come in contact with him to get tested for the virus.

“On having mild symptoms of COVID, I had myself tested and I am COVID positive. I request everyone who came in contact with me to get themselves tested. I urge everyone to realise that it is extremely important to not let your guard down. Please follow COVID protocols and stay safe,” he had tweeted.

Maharashtra is witnessing a massive surge in daily COVID-19 cases. The state reported 28,699 new COVID-19 cases, 13,165 recoveries, and 132 deaths in the last 24 hours, the health department said on Tuesday.

According to the department, the total count of cases went up to 25,33,026 including 2,30,641 active cases and 22,47,495 recoveries.

(With inputs from ANI)