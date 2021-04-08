New Delhi: At a time when the growing Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra remain the major concern of the people in the state, a new war of words between the state and the centre over the COVID vaccine doses likely to turn situation even grimmer. On Thursday, Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope accused the Centre of supplying a lesser number of vaccines to the state. Also Read - Over 80 Students of IIT Roorkee Test Positive for COVID-19, Five Hostels Sealed

"Maharashtra has been given 7.5 lakh vaccine doses only. While Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, etc have been given far more vaccines than Maharashtra. I talked to Dr Harsh Vardhan immediately after this, even Sharad Pawar talked to him. I raised the issue of discrimination with us. We have the most active patients, a positive rate and death with a 12 crore population. Why are we given so few vaccines?" he asked.

"According to the latest release order of vaccines from Centre, Maharashtra has been given 7.5 lakh vaccine dosages only. While Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana etc have been given far more vaccines than Maharashtra," Tope was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Our pace has increased, centres have increased. How can a state that has the most number of cases in the country get lesser vaccine doses? I talked to Dr Harshavardhan (Union health minister)… I raised the issue of discrimination with us. We have the most number of active patients, positivity rate and death with 12 crore population. Why we are given so few vaccines?” he further asked.

Hinting at “shortage” of vaccines in Maharashtra, he said that Satara, Sangli, Panvel stopped vaccination on Thursday while Buldhana has only one day’s vaccine stock left.

When told that the Centre has increased vaccine dosage for the state to 17 lakhs, Tope asserted it is not enough. He said, “I have just been informed that the Center increased COVID19 vaccine doses from 7 lakhs to 17 lakhs. Even this is less because we need 40 lakh vaccine doses a week and 17 lakh doses are not enough.”

The Health Minister apprised that Maharastra requires 40 lakh doses per week. “We want at least 40 lakh vaccine dosages every week. Instead of supplying vaccines to other countries, supply them to our own states. The centre is helping us but it is not helping us in the way it should,” he told reporters.