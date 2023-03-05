Home

Maharashtra MLA’s Solution For Stray Dogs: Send Them To Assam For Consumption | WATCH

Kadu claimed that he visited Assam recently where he got to know that dogs are sold for Rs 8000 in the state. In light of this, he proposed that the traders should be called and a solution be planned to tackle the issue.

Maharashtra MLA’s Solution For Stray Dogs: Maharashtra MLA Bachchu Kadu has stroked a controversy as he offered a bizarre solution for the stray dog menace in the state. Kadu, while speaking in the state assembly said, the stray dogs from Maharashtra should be sent to Assam for consumption. Kadu claimed that he visited Assam recently where he got to know that dogs are sold for Rs 8000 in the state. In light of this, he proposed that the traders should be called and a solution be planned to tackle the issue.

Minister @BachuKadu in assembly, “Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch good selling price of up to ₹8,000. To control the population of the stray dogs in state they should be dispatched to Assam to be killed in slaughter house for meat. @gauri_maulekhi @asharmeet02 pic.twitter.com/baoauGxN1I — Streetdogsofbombay #Feedastrayeveryday (@streetdogsof) March 4, 2023

“Stray dogs are in demand in Assam. They fetch selling prices of up to ₹8,000. To control the population of stray dogs in the state, they should be dispatched to Assam,” he said.

His remarks drew sharp condemnation from animal rights activists who termed the suggestion inhumane and outrageous. It should be noted here that this is not the first time an MLA has made such a suggestion to control the menace of stray dogs. Earlier, Jharkhand BJP MLA Biranchi Narayan had reportedly said that if the state government cannot find a solution to the problem of stray dogs attacking people, call the people of Nagaland and the problem will go away.

