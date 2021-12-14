Maharashtra MLC Election Result 2021: BJP candidates Chandrashekhar Bawankule and Vasant Khandelwal emerged winners in Nagpur and Akola respectively as the counting of votes polled in Maharashtra legislative council elections is underway. In Nagpur, Bawankule romped home after defeating his nearest rival, MVA supported independent candidate Mangesh Deshmukh, after the Congress dumped its official nominee Dr. Ravindra Bhoyar at the last minute. Khandelwal trounced his main rival, Maha Vikas Aghadi supported Shiv Sena nominee Gopikisan Bajoria in Akola. Besides, the BJP and Sena bagged one seat each in Mumbai, BJP also netted Dhule seat and Congress secured Kolhapur, all four unopposed owing to local-level political understandings in the biennial polls.Also Read - Karnataka MLC Election Results 2021 Live Updates: BJP Bags Kodagu; JDS Candidate Leads in Hassan

