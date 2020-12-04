Maharashtra MLC election results: In a setback for the BJP in Maharashtra Legislative Council polling, it is leading on only one out of six seats while losing one of its crucial constituency to NCP. Sharad Pawar’s party NCP, which is part of the ruling coalition Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA), has registered victory in Aurangabad and Pune graduates’ constituencies. Also Read - Bengal Assembly Polls: BJP Forms 117-Member Election Management Team Ahead of JP Nadda's Visit

NCP's Satish Chavan won the Aurangabad division graduates' constituency, defeating BJP nominee Shirish Boralkar. In Pune division graduates' constituency, NCP's Arun Lad defeated BJP candidate Sangram Deshmukh by a margin of 48,824 votes. Chavan polled 1,16,638 votes, while Boralkar bagged 58,743 votes, the state electoral office said. Lad polled 1,22,145 votes, while Deshmukh bagged 73,321 votes.

BJP's defeat in Pune graduates' constituency is considered to be a big blow to party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who along with former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had campaigned extensively to retain the seat.

The MVA allies are leading in two other constituencies.

In Nagpur division graduates’ seat, Congress’s Abhijit Vanjari was leading over his nearest rival Sandeep Joshi (BJP). In Pune division teachers’ constituency, Jayant Asgaonkar of the Congress was leading over Independent Dattatraya Sawant.

In Amravati division teachers’ constituency, Kiran Sarnaik (Independent) was leading over Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Deshpande.

The biennial elections to six legislative council seats – three graduates’ and two teachers’ as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said the result was a reflection of the MVA government’s performance in the last one year.

(With agency inputs)