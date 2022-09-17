Mumbai: Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has undertaken the task of beautification of the city wherein they will revamp roads, bridges, foot paths, traffic island, coasts, garden etc. across the city. Civic body chief Iqbal Singh Chahal, on Friday, issued directions to the administration to undertake the works and said that at least 50 per cent of the work should be completed by December, 2022. Reportedly, the civic body’s 24 wards of the city have been given Rs 15 crore each for the project. Moreover, Rs 78 crore was allotted to improve sanitation facilities across the city.Also Read - Fire in godown in Mumbai's Kalachowki area

The BMC will also now be the agency that will be responsible for maintenance of the pothole-ridden Eastern Express Highway and Western Express Highway–which presently, are managed by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

In line with Suvidha toilets constructed by the Hindustan Unilever, the civic body will be creating washrooms in the city which have provisions like washing machines, hot water for bathing and provide drinking water etc, stated a report. A total of 16 areas have been identified where the ward officers will decide whether roads or bridges or garden needs a makeover.

The 16 key points that have been identified for beautification of the city include resurfacing of roads, planting saplings along the dividers, footpaths will be repaired and laced with attractive furniture, illumination and cleanliness of skywalks, forts in Mumbai will be spruced up and well-lit and many other areas will be cleaned, painted, checked for fittings and repairs.

Chahal has also directed officers to click pictures after completion of work. An award will be given away to the ward which does good work, he said. A senior BMC officer will monitor the work and review the progress every week.