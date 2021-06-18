Maharashtra Lockdown: Soon after the state task force asserted that the highly virulent ‘Delta plus’ variant of the novel coronavirus could stoke a third wave in Maharashtra, the Thackeray-led government stated that it would stick to the five-level unlock system that came into force earlier this month. Confirming the development, state health minister Rajesh Tope said that the 5-level unlock process will contine and the sttate district administration has been asked to step up vigil to ensure strict compliance to COVID norms. Also Read - Mumbai Local Trains Latest News: Central Railway Begins Survey to Get Passengers’ Feedback on Resumption of Train Services

On June 16, a presentation by the state health department at a meeting attended by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray revealed that the number of active patients could reach up to eight lakh, while 10 per cent out of them could be children in the possible third wave.

The health department said there were 19 lakh cases in the first wave (post-March 2020 outbreak), while in the second wave (which started around mid-February 2021) so far, more than 40 lakh infections had been registered in Maharashtra. The Delta plus variant could stoke a third wave in Maharashtra. It could spread at double the rate," said an official during the presentation.

Possibility of Reintroducing Lockdown if …

Meanwhile, speaking to Times of India, Aseem Gupta, principal secretary, state relief and rehabilitation department said that lockdown could be reintroduced in the state if if the government feels that the cases are rising in an alarming manner. “Government will react immediately and impose stricter restrictions across the state. It must be realised that these levels are not cast in stone”, Gupta told the leading daily.

COVID-19 Situation In Maharashtra

In the last 24 hours, Maharashtra reported 9,830 fresh COVID-19 cases and 236 fatalities and also added 400 old deaths, taking its infection tally to 59,44,710 and the toll to 1,16,026. Out of the 236 deaths, 167 occurred in the last 48 hours and 69 during the last week, said the state health department.

With 5,890 people getting discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recovered patients rose to 56,85,636, leaving the state with 1,39,960 active cases, the department said, adding that the state’s COVID-19 recovery rate is 95.64 per cent, while the case fatality rate is 1.95 per cent.