Mumbai Lockdown Latest Update: Even as the coronavirus cases have gone down in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday night issued a fresh order saying the COVID restrictions in the city will not be relaxed for time being. The decision was taken keeping in mind the density of population, heavy rainfall prediction and the number of people coming through local trains. In the order, the BMC stated that Mumbai will continue to be kept at 'Level 3' of Covid restrictions which is being followed across the state.

The BMC also added that the same restrictions will continue across Mumbai, which is to see no fresh relaxations in curbs for now. The decision from the BMC comes even as many cities like Pune and Nagpur are set to open up further owing to a decline in cases.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced a five-step unlock plan, under which, the state's districts have been divided into five levels – based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies.

In the first level, districts with less than five per cent positivity rate and below 25 per cent oxygen bed occupancy have been allowed to unlock fully with no restrictions. All restaurants, malls, salons, movie theatres, shops can open in the said districts under level 1.

Moreover, the second level was meant for districts that have less than five per cent positivity and oxygen beds occupancy of 25 to 40 per cent. Shops can reopen in districts under level 2. But malls, restaurants, gymnasiums, salons have been given partial relaxations. Marriages and gatherings with a capacity of 50% have also been permitted in this level.

In the meantime, the districts with a positivity rate of 5 to 10% and 40-60% oxygen bed occupancy were classified as level 3.

So the BMC decided to keep Mumbai in the level-3 category of the Maharashtra government’s plan to ease coronavirus-induced restrictions till further orders.

Notably, the infection rate in Mumbai has dipped to 4.40 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy is 27.12 per cent. Therefore, as per the state government’s criteria, Mumbai can shift to the less rigorous level-2 restrictions.

Under the level-3 restrictions, both essential and non-essential shops are allowed to remain open till 4 PM, but malls, theatres and multiplexes remain closed. Only essential services staff and government staff are permitted to travel on suburban local trains.