Mumbai: Announcing its measures to unlock the state, the Maharashtra government on Thursday declared a 5-level unlock plan to ease lockdown restrictions across the state as the COVID cases have steadily declined. The Uddhav Thackeray government will implement these 5-level unlock strategy from Friday. Also Read - Maharashtra Decides To Unlock in 5 Levels, Lockdown Lifted in 18 Districts Including Thane | Check Full List Here

“We have prepared a 5-level unlock plan for the State on the basis of positivity rate and status of occupancy of oxygen beds in the districts. Districts with the lowest positivity rate will have no restrictions,” state Cabinet Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said. Also Read - Over 2000 Cops in Uttarakhand Test COVID Positive, 93% Of Them Have Been Vaccinated

However, the partial restrictions will continue in Mumbai as the city is reporting marginally above 5 per cent test positivity rate. But the full lockdown in Mumbai will be lifted in level -2 of unlocking. Section 144 will be applicable in Mumbai. On the other hand, the Mumbai local trains which are considered as the city’s main mode of commutation, will not be opened for general public and would remain barred for usage by non-essential workers. Also Read - Breaking: Full Lockdown in Karnataka Extended Till June 14 as COVID Cases Spread to Rural Areas

Apart from Mumbai, other cities such as Thane would witness the complete end of lockdown as the district has been reporting less than 5 percent positivity rate and below 25 percent occupancy of oxygen beds.

Maharashtra on Wednesday recorded 15,169 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 57,76,184, and 285 fresh deaths and also added 268 previously unreported fatalities.

Here are level-wise relaxation guidelines:

Level 1: Lockdown will be lifted in districts with less than 5 per cent positivity rate. Oxygen bed occupancy should be less than 25 per cent. Moreover, the restaurants, malls, shops, local trains, public places, tourist destinations, public, private offices, theatres, shootings, gatherings, social entertainment, marriages, gym, salon, beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen in Aurangabad, Bhandara, Buldhana, Chandrapur, Dhule, Gondia, Jalgaon, Latur, Nanded, nashik, Parbhani, Thane and Vardha.

Level 2: Section 144 will be applicable Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Amaravati, and Hingoli. Gyms, salons, beauty parlors will be allowed to reopen with 50 per cent capacity. Restrictions will continue on gathering of number of people in marriages.

Level 3: The cities come under this level include Akola, Beed, Kolhapur, Usmanabad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Sangli and Satara.

Level 4: Pune and Raigad come under this level of unlocking.