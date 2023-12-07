By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Teenage Boy Decides To ‘Teach Lesson’ To 8-Year-Old Girl, Kills And Stores Body In Plastic Bag
An eight-year-old girl was murdered by a minor boy because the latter wanted to 'teach her a lesson' for teasing him. The girl's body was then stored in a plastic bag.
New Delhi: Murders unfortunately have become extremely common and there is no age; form toddlers to elderly people, anyone can be murdered for the smallest reasons. In an incidence of great frivolousness, an eight-year-old girl has been killed by being strangulated, by a minor boy who wanted to ‘teach her a lesson’ for teasing him. The girl was murdered and then her body was stored in a plastic bag and kept in an unused room in the chawl.
