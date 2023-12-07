Home

Teenage Boy Decides To ‘Teach Lesson’ To 8-Year-Old Girl, Kills And Stores Body In Plastic Bag

An eight-year-old girl was murdered by a minor boy because the latter wanted to 'teach her a lesson' for teasing him. The girl's body was then stored in a plastic bag.

Representative Image

New Delhi: Murders unfortunately have become extremely common and there is no age; form toddlers to elderly people, anyone can be murdered for the smallest reasons. In an incidence of great frivolousness, an eight-year-old girl has been killed by being strangulated, by a minor boy who wanted to ‘teach her a lesson’ for teasing him. The girl was murdered and then her body was stored in a plastic bag and kept in an unused room in the chawl.

