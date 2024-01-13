By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
नागपुर के सिविल इंजीनियर ने अपने घर पर बनाई अयोध्या के राम मंदिर जैसी प्रतिकृति|VIDEO
अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन जनवरी को होना है, इससे पहले देश-विदेश से नई नई खबरें सामने आ रही हैं. ऐसा ही एक उदाहरण हम आपके सामने पेश करने जा रहे हैं...
महाराष्ट्र के प्रफुल्ल माटेगांवकर कहते हैं, मुझे इंटरनेट पर राम मंदिर के (डिजाइन के लिए) कई दृष्टिकोण मिले. बतौर सिविल इंजीनियर मैंने सभी का अध्ययन किया. फिर मैंने एक ग्राफिकल ड्राइंग बनाई और सोचा कि मैं इसमें किस सामग्री का उपयोग करूंगा. यह प्रक्रिया पिछले साल दिवाली से पहले शुरू हुई थी.
देखें-
#WATCH | Maharashtra: A civil engineer from Nagpur Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple at his home. pic.twitter.com/RbH4gnn3hA
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024
क्या कह रहे हैं प्रफुल्ल माटेगांवकर-
#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prafulla Mategaonkar says, “…I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them… Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started… pic.twitter.com/ST0uaze5iS
— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024
खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…
