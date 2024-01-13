Top Recommended Stories

  नागपुर के सिविल इंजीनियर ने अपने घर पर बनाई अयोध्या के राम मंदिर जैसी प्रतिकृति|VIDEO

नागपुर के सिविल इंजीनियर ने अपने घर पर बनाई अयोध्या के राम मंदिर जैसी प्रतिकृति|VIDEO

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन जनवरी को होना है, इससे पहले देश-विदेश से नई नई खबरें सामने आ रही हैं. ऐसा ही एक उदाहरण हम आपके सामने पेश करने जा रहे हैं...

Published: January 13, 2024 9:11 AM IST

By Farha Fatima | Edited by Farha Fatima

नागपुर के सिविल इंजीनियर ने अपने घर पर बनाई अयोध्या के राम मंदिर जैसी प्रतिकृति|VIDEO

महाराष्ट्र के प्रफुल्ल माटेगांवकर कहते हैं, मुझे इंटरनेट पर राम मंदिर के (डिजाइन के लिए) कई दृष्टिकोण मिले. बतौर सिविल इंजीनियर मैंने सभी का अध्ययन किया. फिर मैंने एक ग्राफिकल ड्राइंग बनाई और सोचा कि मैं इसमें किस सामग्री का उपयोग करूंगा. यह प्रक्रिया पिछले साल दिवाली से पहले शुरू हुई थी.

देखें-

क्या कह रहे हैं प्रफुल्ल माटेगांवकर-

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…

