Home

Maharashtra

नागपुर के सिविल इंजीनियर ने अपने घर पर बनाई अयोध्या के राम मंदिर जैसी प्रतिकृति|VIDEO

नागपुर के सिविल इंजीनियर ने अपने घर पर बनाई अयोध्या के राम मंदिर जैसी प्रतिकृति|VIDEO

अयोध्या में राम मंदिर का उद्घाटन जनवरी को होना है, इससे पहले देश-विदेश से नई नई खबरें सामने आ रही हैं. ऐसा ही एक उदाहरण हम आपके सामने पेश करने जा रहे हैं...

महाराष्ट्र के प्रफुल्ल माटेगांवकर कहते हैं, मुझे इंटरनेट पर राम मंदिर के (डिजाइन के लिए) कई दृष्टिकोण मिले. बतौर सिविल इंजीनियर मैंने सभी का अध्ययन किया. फिर मैंने एक ग्राफिकल ड्राइंग बनाई और सोचा कि मैं इसमें किस सामग्री का उपयोग करूंगा. यह प्रक्रिया पिछले साल दिवाली से पहले शुरू हुई थी.

Trending Now

देखें-

You may like to read

#WATCH | Maharashtra: A civil engineer from Nagpur Prafulla Mategaonkar has made an 11-feet replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple at his home. pic.twitter.com/RbH4gnn3hA — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

क्या कह रहे हैं प्रफुल्ल माटेगांवकर-

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Prafulla Mategaonkar says, “…I found several perspectives (for the design) of the Ram Temple on the internet. As a civil engineer, I studied all of them… Then I made a graphical drawing and thought about the material I would use. This process started… pic.twitter.com/ST0uaze5iS — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

खबर अपडेट की जा रही है…

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest India Hindi News on India.com.