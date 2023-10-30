Home

Maharashtra NCP MLA Attacked By Maratha Reservation Protestors, Residence Set On Fire

Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke has been attacked by Maratha Reservation Protestors; his residence has been vandalised and set on fire.

New Delhi: Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke has been attacked by the Maratha Reservation Protestors. The MLA’s residence in Beed, Maharashtra has been vandalised and set on fire by the Maratha reservation agitators. A video has emerged on social media in which smoke from the fire can be seen emerging; Prakash Solanke has also released a statement on this attack. Along with Solanke, a statement on the attack has also been made by the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde. Read more to also know the update on the Maratha Reservations…

Residence Of Maharashtra NCP MLA Vandalised, Set On Fire

As mentioned earlier, Maharashtra NCP MLA Prakash Solanke’s residence in Beed has been vandalised and set on fire. The MLA has released an official statement on the attack and has said, “I was inside my home when it was attacked. Fortunately, none of my family members or staff were injured. We are all safe but there is a huge loss of property due to fire.”

#WATCH | Beed, Maharashtra: Maratha reservation agitators vandalised and set the residence of NCP MLA Prakash Solanke on fire. pic.twitter.com/8uAfmGbNCI — ANI (@ANI) October 30, 2023

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Reacts On Attack

Along with the NCP MLA Prakash Solanke himself, the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde has also reacted on the attack by pro-Maratha Reservation protestors. Maharashtra CM says, “Manoj Jarange Patil (Maratha reservation activist) should take note of the fact what turn this protest is taking. It is going in the wrong direction.”

Supriya Sule Calls It ‘Complete Failure Of Home Minister Of Maharashtra, Govt’

NCP MP Supriya Sule has also condemned the attack on one of her fellow-party members. The political leader has said, “This is a complete failure of the Home Minister of Maharashtra and the government. This is the failure of triple engine govt in Maharashtra. Today an MLA’s house is set on fire, what is the Home Ministry and Home Minister doing? It is their responsibility…”

3-Member Panel To Look Into Maratha Quota Issue: CM

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday said a three-member committee of experts will be set up to advise the state government on submission of a proposed curative petition in the Supreme Court in connection with the Maratha quota issue. Members of the Maratha community have been staging protests seeking reservation in government jobs and education under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.