Maharashtra Political Crisis | New Delhi: Last few days have been tumultuous for Maharashtra politics. In just a matter of a few days, the state has a new Chief Minister and a whole new cabinet. Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde took the oath as the CM on Thursday. On the other hand, Devendra Fadnavis, who was the leader of the opposition in the state assembly is now the Deputy CM. The new Shiv Sena-BJP government will have to face a floor test on July 4, to prove their majority in the house.

Before that, the elections for the post of Assembly Speaker may take place on July 3. BJP's Rahul Narvekar has filed the nomination for the post. Interestingly, the post has stayed vacant since February 2022 when Nana Patole resigned from it.

Maharashtra Crisis: Why is it in the news?

The issue made it into the news when a group of rebel MLAs from the ruling Shiv Sena-led MVA decided to leave the state and move to Surat. Later, they went to Guwahati. The faction, led by Eknath Shinde, saw more and more MLAs leaving Maharashtra and coming to the hotel in which they were staying in the coming days.

Among the biggest issues, they had with the party was the inaccessibility of Uddhav Thackeray. Attempts were made by the party to get in touch with them, but all in vain. Thackeray ultimately resigned from his post earlier this week.

Shinde was sworn in as the Chief Minister of the state on Thursday and ex-CM BJP’s Devendra Fadnavis was made the Deputy Chief Minister. The Shiv Sena-BJP government will have to pass the test of the numbers on July 4.