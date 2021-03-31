Mumbai: New Coronavirus variant has been detected in two districts of Maharashtra, Vidarbha & Nagpur. BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal told news channel NDTV that the new mutant strain of COVID-19 that has surfaced in Vidarbha and Nagpur is “highly infectious and lethal”. “We never lowered our guard and did our best. But the new mutant is so infectious that if one member of the family gets it, the entire family gets it in a few hours. This was not heard of earlier. This is only with the new mutant. So we are helpless there,” said Chahal. Also Read - Pune Lockdown 2021: Hotels And Restaurants Shut For 7 Days, Night curfew Now From 6 PM to 6 AM Amid Rising Corona Cases

On being asked what evidence was there of the new strain, the BMC chief said it was based on what the task force set up by the Maharashtra government had said. “The task force has a dozen doctors who are best in their fields. They have been advising us. They have said this is a mutation of the virus that is highly infectious but less lethal,” he said. Also Read - Maharashtra: Additional Restrictions Likely to be Announced Today; CM Thackeray Chairs High-level Meeting Over COVID Situation in State

Maharashtra registered 27,918 new COVID-19 cases and 139 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. This was the first time since March 23 that Maharashtra reported less than 30,000 Covid-19 cases. With these fresh cases, the cumulative count of COVID-19 infections in the state has surged to 27,73,436. As many as 23,77,127 people have recovered from the disease so far. The state currently has 3,40,542 active cases, while the death toll has mounted to 54,422 in the state. Also Read - Mumbai Mayor: Malls and Temples May Be Closed, Shops Likely To Run on Alternate Days

Maharashtra alone accounts for more than 61 per cent of the active Coronavirus caseload in India, the Union Health Ministry said on Wednesday.