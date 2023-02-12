Home

Maharashtra

Maharashtra Gets New Governor As BS Koshyari Resigns; President Murmu Makes Fresh Appointments

Maharashtra Gets New Governor As BS Koshyari Resigns; President Murmu Makes Fresh Appointments

Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais is set to be the new Maharashtra Governor as President Droupadi Murmu accepted BS Koshyari's resignation from the post.

Ramesh Bais has been appointed as the new Governor of Maharashtra.

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand and Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais is set to be the new Maharashtra Governor as President Droupadi Murmu accepted BS Koshyari’s resignation from the post. “The President of India has accepted the resignations of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh,” an official statement by the President’s Secretariat said on Sunday.

The appointment of Bais, 75 — who has been the previous Governor of Tripura — will take effect from the date he assumes charge in Maharashtra.

You may like to read

The President has carried out a major gubernatorial reshuffle involving accepting the resignations of one Governor (Maharashtra) and one Lt. Governor (Ladakh), and 13 new appointments/transfers across India.

The press communique says, “The President of India has accepted the resignations of Shri Bhagat Singh Koshyari as Governor of Maharashtra and Shri Radha Krishnan Mathur as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.”

The Rashtrapati Bhavan had announced the names for appointment on the post of 12 Governors for states including Maharastra and one Lieutenant Governor in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

Brig. (Dr.) B.D. Mishra (Retd.), who is the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh has been appointed as Lt. Governor of Ladakh.

The statement also informed that Justice (Retd.) S Abdul Nazeer has been appointed as the Governor of Andhra Pradesh.

Let Gen Kaiwalya Trivikram Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retired) has been appointed as the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lakshman Prasad Acharya as Governor of Sikkim, CP Radhakrishnan as Governor of Jharkhand, Shiv Pratap Shukla as Governor of Himachal Pradesh, Gulab Chand Kataria as Governor of Assam, the statement read.

In addition to these, several Governors have been given charge of different states. “Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, the Governor of Andhra Pradesh has now been appointed as the Governor of Chhattisgarh. Sushri Anusuiya Uikye, the Governor of Chhattisgarh has been appointed as Governor of Manipur. La Ganesan, the Governor of Manipur has been appointed as the Governor of Nagaland. Phagu Chauhan, the Governor of Bihar has now been appointed as Governor of Meghalaya, and Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, the Governor of Himachal Pradesh has now been appointed as Governor of Bihar,” the release added.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.