New Delhi: Maharashtra reported a total of 3,721 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, taking the total count in the state to 1,35,796. With 62 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities has gone up to 6,283, an health officiakl said.

A total of 1,962 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 67,706, the official said.

The number of active cases under treatment now stands at 61,793 in the state.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,35,796, new cases 3,721, deaths 6,283, persons discharged 67,706, active cases 61,793, people tested so far 7,87,419.

Meanwhile, the country on Monday recorded 14,821 new COVID-19 cases and 445 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 4,252,82.

Out of the total number of confirmed cases, 1,743,87 are currently active, and 2,371,95 have recovered. 13,699 people have succumbed to the deadly disease.

The country had on Sunday witnessed record 15,413 new cases compared with 14,516 a day earlier.