New Delhi: A chief engineer of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) water supply department on Tuesday died due to the deadly coronavirus infection.

The 54-yar-old man, identified as BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Shirish Dixiton was on duty when he passed away. He was asymptomatic.

On Tuesday morning, Shirish's family called the BMC authorities to inform that he was not feeling well. By the time a team of officials reached his home, he was already pronounced dead.

Notably, as India reached the fifth position on the global chart for coronavirus-hit countries, Maharashtra continued to be the worst-affected state in the country. At least 88,528 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state, including over 50,000 in Mumbai alone.

The recovery rate in the Maharashtra stands at 46.28% while the mortality rate is at 3.57%.

Earlier today, the BMC changed its directions for the extension of lockdown and revised the guidelines in accordance with the Centre for a phase-wise relaxing and opening of activities. As a result, all standalone shops, that is, barring shopping complexes and malls, will be fully functional for six hours, six days a week. They will remain closed on Sundays for sanitisation work.