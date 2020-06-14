New Delhi: Maharashtra continued to remain as the worst-hit state on Sunday as it reported 3,390 new COVID-19 cases and 120 deaths, including 69 in Mumbai, taking the overall case count to 1,07,958. The number of fatalities rose to 3,950. Also Read - COVID-19 in Delhi: Highest Single-day Spike Reported With 2224 Fresh Cases; Testing to be Doubled in Next 2 Days, Says Amit Shah

The actual number of people under treatment in the state is 53,017. A total of 1,632 patients were discharged from hospitals in the day, taking the number of the recovered cases to 50,978. Also Read - Boosting Economy: Maharashtra to Sign 12 MoUs With Global Investors on Monday

Mumbai now accounts for 58,226 cases with 2,182 deaths. The number of active cases stands at 29,050 and that of recovered people at 26,986. Also Read - COVID-19: Tamil Nadu, Second Worst-hit State Across India, Registers 1,974 New Cases; Death Toll at 435

Of 120 deaths, 69 are from Mumbai, 11 each from Pune and Jalgaon, seven from Aurangabad, five from Ulhasnagar, four from Thane, three from Solapur, two each from Akola and Osmanabad, one each from Palghar, Vasai Virar and Ratnagiri, the official said.

“Of the 120 deaths, 43 occurred in last two days. Rest 77 fatalities had occurred earlier,” he said.

Maximum number of cases are concentrated in Mumbai, Mumbai metropolitan region including Thane, and Pune.

Thane division, which includes Mumbai, has 80,500 cases with 2,730 deaths, he said.

Pune division has 14,745 cases with 639 deaths, including 10,326 patients in Pune city alone which has reported 439 deaths, he said.

Kolhapur division has 1,461 cases and 31 deaths while Nashik division has reported 4,316 cases and 275 fatalities so far, he said.

Aurangabad division has so far reported 3,261 cases and 145 deaths while Latur division 632 cases and 25 casualties, he said.

Akola division has reported 1,720 cases and 71 deaths while Nashik division 1,242 cases and 14 fatalities, the official said.

(With agency inputs)