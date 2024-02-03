By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts Cookies Policy.
Maharashtra: BJP MLA shoots at Shinde Sena leader in Ulhasnagar
Thane: A firing incident has emerged in Maharashtra’s Ulhasnagar where Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA allegedly opened fire at Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) faction leader on Friday night. The incident took place at Hill Line Police Station.
