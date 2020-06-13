New Delhi: In a big relief for people living in Maharashtra, the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government has capped the maximum price for COVID-19 tests conducted by private labs at Rs 2200. Earlier, the price of testing was Rs 4400. Also Read - Schools Reopening in Sikkim: From No Case to 63, Sikkim Postpones Opening of Educational Institutes | Details Here

"Rs 2,200 will be charged for collecting the swabs through viral transport media (VTM) from hospitals, while it would cost Rs 2,800 for collection of swab from home. Earlier, the charges were Rs 4,500 and Rs 5,200 respectively," Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Notably, Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark on Saturday, with 10,11,41 cases, including 3,717 deaths and 47,796 recoveries.

Meanwhile, the state government has clarified that the lockdown will not be reannounced amid the spurt in virus cases. “Lockdown will not be re-announced. Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has requested and appealed to the people not to crowd anywhere and follow the instructions given by the government”, CMO Maharashtra had said yesterday.