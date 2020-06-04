New Delhi: All the shops in Mumbai, including the ones in the red zone, can reopen on odd-even basis from tomorrow onwards, sources told Zee news. However, shopping malls will remain shut. Also Read - COVID-19: Cardiff Half Marathon Postponed Till March 2021

All the social-distancing protocols including wearing of masks will have to be mandatorily followed.

It must be noted that restrictions on schools, colleges, spas, salons, swimming pools and religious places will remain in effect till June 30.

Further, the Maharashtra government has also permitted inter-district movement of persons within the area of Municipal Corporations under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) without any restrictions.

The COVID-19 cases remained unabated in Maharashtra with a total of 74,860 reported so far. The state has also reported the highest number of deaths from the disease at 2,587.