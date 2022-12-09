Section 144 Imposed In This Maharashtra City For 15 Days. Full List of Restrictions Here

Section 144 in Kolhapur: Check Full List of Activities Allowed/Prohibited in Kolhapur For 15 Days.

Section 144 in Kolhapur

Section 144 in Kolhapur: After Mumbai, the Kolhapur district administration has decided to impose Section 144 for next 15 days. The decision has been taken in the wake of the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute. During this period, gatherings of five or more people will be prohibited. Upper District Magistrate Dattatray Kavitake issued prohibitory orders yesterday (December 8).

Section 144 in Kolhapur: List of Activities Prohibited

Public gathering of more than 5 people prohibited

Protest/Procession

Bursting of firecrackers prohibited

Use of loudspeakers banned

Music bands in a procession prohibited

Social gatherings without permission prohibited

Protests/hunger strike prohibited

Section 144 in Kolhapur: List of Activities Allowed

Marriage ceremonies

Funeral meetings and processions en route to cemeteries / burial grounds

PVRs, theaters

Assemblies of people in or around courts and offices

Assemblies in or around schools, colleges and other educational institutions for educational activities

Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute

The decades-old Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute flared up again after the Karnataka CM incidentally laid a claim to some regions of Maharashtra. On Tuesday, situation turned tense further after six trucks from Maharashtra were allegedly attacked by Kannada Rakshana Vedike upon entering Belagavi district of Karnataka. Reacting to the incident, Shiv Sena workers too showed their anger by defacing four Karnataka state transport buses near Pune.