New Delhi: A man, allegedly to evade fine for not wearing a mask, dragged an on-duty traffic police personnel on the bonnet of his car in Pimpri-Chinchwad district of Pune.

Abasaheb Sawant, the police personnel working with the traffic division of Pimpri Chinchwad Police has suffered an injury on his leg, said reports.

The accused has been identified as Yuvraj Hanuvate. He has been taken into custody. Meanwhile, a case has been registered with Chinchwad Police Station under Section 307, 353, 323, 279 and 24(a), 177 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

If reports are to be believed, the man continued driving until he was forced to stop by some bikers who were chasing the vehicle.

Earlier last month, a similar incident was reported in the national capital. A Delhi Traffic Police constable, who tried to stop a rashly driven car, was dragged on the bonnet of the vehicle for almost half a kilometer in southwest Delhi Cantonment area.