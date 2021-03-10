Lockdown Restrictions in Maharashtra: In the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in two more districts in the state from today. The two districts where the night curfew has been imposed include Kalyan Dombivli, and Nandurbar. The development comes as Kalyan Dombivli has reported 392 new cases of corona in the last 24 hours. Also Read - Mumbai Gets 24x7 Vaccine Centres to Boost Coronavirus Vaccination Drive

During the night curfew, bars and restaurants will serve customers till 9 PM only. However, home delivery will be allowed up to 10 PM. Moreover, the medical stores and other emergency services will continue to be exempted from the restrictions.

Issuing the order, Kalyan Dombivli district administration said that the Shiva temple in the area will remain closed for devotees on the occasion of Shivratri.

During night curfew in Kalyan Dombivli:

1) Shops will remain open only from 7 AM till 7 pm.

2) One day the shops on one side of the road will remain open and the shops on the other side of the road will remain open on the second day.

3) Food delivery will be allowed till 7 in the evening.

4) The wedding ceremony will happen only between 7 AM and 9 PM.

During night curfew in Nandurbar district:

1) The restriction will be in place from 7 PM to 6 AM.

2) Everything except medical services, milk supply and newspapers will be closed from 7 PM till 6 AM.

3) Shop, petrol pump owners, employees and hawkers will have to undergo RT-PCR test within 15 days.

4) School, college and coaching class operators will also have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test.

5) Gym, gymnasium, cinema hall, auditorium, swimming pool will remain closed till further order.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra health department framed a seven- point action plan, including testing of close contacts, fast contact-tracing, mass testing in hot-spots and audit of deaths.

All district administrations have been directed to act upon these points immediately, as per a letter dated March 3 of the health department’s principal secretary Dr Pradeep Vyas.

The action plan also includes strict adherence to guidelines on social, political and religious gatherings, and to involve civil societies and religious leaders to motivate people to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour.

The COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra have been on a rise since the second week of February. On Tuesday, the state reported 9,927 new COVID-19 cases which took the caseload to 22,38,398, while 56 fatalities pushed up the death count to 52,556, as per official data.