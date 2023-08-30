Home

Ola, Uber To Be Fined For Cancelling Rides, Passengers To Receive Rebate In THIS State

The panel has recommended that taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola be fined every time a driver cancels a ride without confirmation from the passenger.

New Delhi: App-based taxi aggregators like Uber and Ola should be fined in the event of a ride cancellation by the cab driver, a panel set up by the Maharashtra government has recommended. Additionally, the affected passenger should receive a rebate between Rs 50-75 every time a driver cancels a ride, it suggested.

The committee, which was set up in April this year by the Maharashtra government, following a slew of complaints against cab aggregators by customers, is set to table its recommendations to address these recurring issues.

Here are some of the recommendations put forth by the committee:

The panel has recommended that taxi aggregators be fined every time a driver cancels a ride without confirmation from the passenger. This is opposed to the current where the customer is slapped with a hefty fine by an aggregator for cancelling a ride.

It also recommended that the driver will have a maximum of 20 minutes to reach the pick-up spot as designated by the passenger, beyond which they are liable for a fine, depending upon how much the ride was delayed.

The committee has also recommended empowering the Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to delist an aggregator cab if a vehicle is found to be in an unfit condition to be on road, Hindustan Times reported.

As per the report, the committee also suggested that the affected passenger should receive a rebate ranging from Rs 50 to Rs 75 every time a driver cancels a ride.

In April 2023, the Maharashtra government formed a six-member panel headed by retired bureaucrat Sudhirkumar Shrivastava to look into a slew of complaints filed against App-based taxi aggregators by consumers.

Prominent among the complaints, is the recurring issue of drivers cancelling rides at the last without even confirming with the customer and sometimes after making them wait for long periods.

“These recommendations will come into effect only when the government accepts them. Every passenger facing cancellation will be given the rebate,” the HT report quoted a government official on the condition of anonymity.

