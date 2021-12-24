Mumbai: Amid the rising cases of the new covid variant, Omicron, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued guidelines for all passengers arriving in Mumbai from Dubai. Issuing an order, the BMC said that residents of Mumbai coming back to the city from Dubai will have to undergo a mandatory 7-day home quarantine with an RT-PCR test on the seventh day.Also Read - Omicron Scare: Chandigarh To Allow Only Fully-Vaccinated People In Hotels, Public Places

“In view of possible threat of unregulated transmission, it is essential to rigorously implement disease surveillance for all international travellers, especially those arriving from countries at risk. On this background, the Government of India on 30.11.2021 and the Government of Maharashtra on 2.12.2021 have issued the above referred directives,” the government order reads. Also Read - Covid Third Wave in India to Peak by THIS Date, Predicts IIT Kanpur Study

“There are 12 countries in the Government of India list of at risk countries. Dubai being the hub where many passengers change the flights and hence there is mixing of travellers at the Dubai International Airport. Therefore, in view of the threat of Omicron infection in Mumbai from the passengers arriving from Dubai, it is essential to issue the guidelines for such travellers,” the order added. Also Read - US To Lift Travel Ban On 8 Southern African Countries

Here are the guidelines issued by the BMC for travellers flying from Dubai to Mumbai:

All international passengers on boarding the flight from Dubai and who are resident of Mumbai will compulsorily undergo 7 days of Home Quarantine after arriving in Mumbai. There shall be no need to do RT-PCR on arrival, Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra other than Mumbai will be transferred by Collector, who shall arrange transport for such travellers. These travellers will not be allowed to take public transport Travellers who have connecting flights to other States or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting flights; however, it is the responsibility of the Airport Authority to inform the respective Airport Officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai. All the travellers arriving from Dubai and who are resident of Mumbai will be in home quarantine and will be followed by the Ward War Room for 7 days. On 7th day, RT-PCR will be done. If the test is negative, the traveller will self monitor for further 7 days. If the test is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers.

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,179 new coronavirus cases including 23 Omicron variant ones and 17 deaths, the state health department said. The state’s COVID-19 caseload increased to 66,53,345 while the death toll on account of the pandemic rose to 1,41,392. On Wednesday the state had reported 1,201 new infections.

On Thursday, 23 Omicron cases were reported, the highest in a single day so far, taking the tally of such cases to 88. On Wednesday, no new Omicron cases had been reported in the state. Four of the new patients are minor. As many as 17 of these patients were asymptomatic while six had mild symptoms, the official statement said.