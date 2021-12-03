Mumbai: A total of nine international travellers, including one with travel history to South Africa, tested positive for COVID-19 on arrival at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport between the period of November 10 to December 2, informed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday. ” Their samples have been sent for genome sequencing,” added the civic body.Also Read - Inflationary Dent: Automakers Plan Price Hike On Rising Input Costs

