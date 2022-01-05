Mumbai: A day after issuing guidelines for international air passengers, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday issued a clarification and said it has made the rapid RT-PCR test mandatory only for the passengers coming from at-risk and high-risk countries and the UAE.Also Read - This Therapy Can Protect From Many COVID Variants, Study Reveals

“All international passengers coming from at-risk and high-risk countries and the UAE will be asked to take a rapid RT-PCR test. If positive, they will be asked to take routine RT-PCR and ask to wait for results,” Kiran Dighavkar, assistant municipal commissioner, BMC, said in a tweet. Also Read - Will Maharashtra Impose Total Lockdown? This Is What BMC Chief Says Amid COVID Cases

Sources told news agency PTI that a day earlier confusion was created due to misinterpretation of revised guidelines by a civic official who had said that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had made rapid RT-PCR test compulsory for all the international passengers landing at the Mumbai airport. Also Read - Kolkata International Film Festival Called Off Due To COVID Situation In West Bengal | Details Here

It must be noted that over 13 countries at present are listed in the ‘at risk’ category and the air passengers arriving from the UAE will also have to undergo rapid RT-PCR tests on arrival as per rules.

The guidelines were issued as Mumbai on Tuesday had reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily count after April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the civic body.

Full list of guidelines:

The BMC in the revised order stated that the air passengers found positive for coronavirus in the rapid RT-PCR test will have to undergo a regular RT-PCR test at the Mumbai international airport itself. If the routine RT-PCR test is positive, then the sample will be sent immediately for genome sequencing and the passenger will be sent to institutional quarantine. The order also stated that the air passengers who test negative will be allowed to leave the airport, but they will need to observe mandatory home quarantine for seven days. If this sample (routine RT-PCR) test is negative, then the concerned passenger will be allowed to go home for mandatory home quarantine for a total period of seven days. The symptomatic passengers testing positive at the airport will be admitted to Seven Hills Hospital, while asymptomatic passengers will be admitted to the jumbo COVID-19 facilities in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) or Kanjurmarg. The order stated that if any symptomatic passenger prefers a private hospital, he/she will be shifted to the Bombay Hospital or Breach Candy Hospital, while the asymptomatic patients with similar preferences will be transferred to linked hotels on their expenditure.

Rajesh Tope on lockdown in state: Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said 100 per cent lockdown is not required as of now, but stressed on the need to impose restrictions wherever there is crowding.

Giving details after a meeting with the state’s COVID-19 Task Force and officials of the health, planning and finance departments, Tope said the state reported over 16,000 cases on Tuesday, and the number could rise to 25,000 on Wednesday.

He said the silver lining is that 90 per cent of the cases are asymptomatic. Of the 10 per cent symptomatic patients, only one to two per cent require hospitalisation.

Corona cases: Mumbai reported 10,860 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, up 34.37 per cent from a day ago and highest daily count since April 7, 2021, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, as per the city civic body.