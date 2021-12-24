Mumbai: Amid the rising cases of the new covid variant, Omicron, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Friday issued fresh guidelines for international travellers arriving from Dubai at Mumbai airport, according to a Free Press Journal report. The report also added that all passengers arriving from the UAE and who are residents of Mumbai will have to undergo seven days home quarantine upon arrival in the city.Also Read - 358 Cases of Omicron Variant in India So Far: Govt | A State-Wise Look at Numbers
Here are the guidelines issued by the BMC for travellers flying from Dubai to Mumbai, according to a Free Press Journal report:
- All international passengers on boarding the flight from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will compulsorily undergo 7 days of home quarantine after arriving in Mumbai.
- RT-PCR on arrival is not mandatory.
- Travellers residing in other parts of Maharashtra other than Mumbai will be transferred by collector who shall arrange transport for such travellers.
- It is important to note that these travellers will not be allowed to take public transport.
- Travellers who have connecting flights to other States or other parts of Maharashtra will be allowed to take the connecting fight
- The Airport Authority will be responsible to inform the respective Airport Officer regarding the travellers arriving from Dubai
- All the travellers arriving from Dubai and who are residents of Mumbai will be in home quarantine and will be followed by the Ward War Room for 7 days.
- On the 7th day, RT-PCR will be done. If the test is negative, the traveller will self-monitor for further 7 days If the test is positive, they will be shifted to institutional quarantine as per the current guidelines for international travellers.