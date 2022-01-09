Mumbai: The Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra government on Sunday revised the Covid guidelines issued earlier by the authorities to contain the unprecedented spike in the Coronavirus cases in the state. According to the fresh guidelines, beauty saloons shall be grouped with hair cutting saloons and allowed to remain open with 50 percent capacity. Gyms can also operate with 50 per cent capacity.Also Read - Deltacron: Scientists In Cyprus Find New COVID-19 Variant That Combines Delta and Omicron

It is important to note that only fully vaccinated persons shall be allowed to use these services. The authorities have also ordered imposition of night curfew in the state from 11 PM to 5 AM from January 10 and barred the movement of people in groups of 5 or more.

Here are the latest guidelines issued by Maharashtra Govt:

Movement of People

No Movement in groups of 5 or more from 5 AM to 11 PM No movement froml1 PM to 5 AM, except for Essential Purposes.

Government Offices

No visitors except with explicit and written permission of Heads of offices. Online interactions through VC for citizens to be enabled by Heads of Offices. Meetings on VC for all attendees coming from outside the same campus or head quarter. Rationalization of employees present during office hours through promoting Work from Home as well as staggering of working hours depending upon the requirement by Heads of Offices. For this Head of Office may consider flexible hours for employees. Head of Office to ensure strict adherence to САВ. Thermal Scanners, Hand Sanitisers to be made available by all Heads of Offices.

Private Offices

Office Management to rationalise the number of employees through work from home and staggering of working hours. It is advised that not more than 50% of regular attendance be reached and for this Management may consider flexible hours for employees as well as keeping offices open for 24 hours and working in shifts, Travel for the office purposes, if office has staggered timings and is working in odd hours is to be considered as movement for essential purposes on production of ID cards by employees. While taking these decisions, safety and convenience of women employees must be taken into consideration. Only fully vaccinated employees to attend office physically. Non-vaccinated employees must be encouraged to go for full vaccination. Strict adherence to CAB by all employees at all times to be ensured by Office Management. Thermal Scanners, Hand Sanitisers to be made available by Office Management

Marriages

Maximum 50

Funeral and Last Rites

Maximum 20

Social/ Religious/ Cultural/

Maximum 50

Political Gatherings

Maximum 50

Schools and Colleges To remain closed till 15th February, 2022, except for:

Coaching Classes

Activities required to be taken by various Educational Boards for 10th and 12th Standard Students. Administrative activities and activities to be undertaken by Teachers other than classroom teachings. Activities specially directed by or permitted by School Education Department, Department of Skill and Entrepreneurship Development, Department of Technical and Higher Education, Department of Medical Education, Department of Women and Child Development or any statutory authority. Exceptions if required by these departments and statutory authorities due to any exigency will have to be got approved by SDMA.

Swimming Pools, Gyms. To remain closed. SPAs, Wellness Centers and Beauty Saloons Hair Cutting Saloons

50% capacity To be closed from 10 PM to 7 AM every day. In case of any setup with multiple activities, other activities shall remain closed. These hair cutting saloons must adhere to strict CAB and all the persons engaged must be fully vaccinated

Sporting Competitive Events

To be deferred, except for National and International levels competitions already scheduled, with following:

No Audience.

Bio-Bubble for all the Players and Officials.

GOI rules shall be applicable for all participating international and domestic players.

RT-PCR/RAT every third day for all Players and Officials

No city or district level sports camps. competitions, events to be organized.

Entertainment Parks, Zoos, To remain closed Museums

Forts and other ticketed places/events for general public. Local Tourist Spots (DDMAs to declare such spots for their respective jurisdictions)

Shopping malls, market

50% capacity. Information about Fully Capacity complexes with restricted as well as Present Number of Visitors must be entry displayed on a notice board outside establishment for information of all visitors. Management to appoint marshals to ensure strict observance of CAB by all visitors and staff. RAT Testing Booth Kiosks. Only fully vaccinated persons to be allowed. To be closed from 10 PM to 8 AM every day.

Restaurants, eateries

50% capacity. Information about Fully Capacity as well as Present Number of Visitors must be displayed on a notice board outside establishment for information of all visitors. Only fully vaccinated persons to be allowed. To be closed from 10 PM to 8 AM on all days. Home delivery allowed all days.

Natyagriba, Cinema Theatres

50% capacity. Information about Fully Capacity as well as Present Number of Visitors must be displayed on a notice board outside establishment for information of all visitors Only fully vaccinated persons to be allowed. To be closed from 10 PM to 8 AM on all days.

International Travel

As per Gol guidelines

Domestic Travel

Double vaccination or mandatory negative RTCPR test report valid from upto 72 hrs of the time of arrival into the State. This shall apply to air, train as well as on road passengers. This will also apply for drivers, cleaners and other support staff that may be travelling.

Cargo Transport, Industrial On, only by fully vaccinated persons

Activities, Construction Activities

Public Transport Only for fully vaccinated persons, regular timings.

Conduct of Examinations by