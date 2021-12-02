Mumbai: The Maharashtra government may roll back its guidelines for foreign travellers after the Centre issued new rules for those arriving in India, especially the ‘at-risk’ countries where the new Omicron variant has been detected. This came after the Union health ministry on Wednesday sent a letter to the Uddhav Thackeray government, urging it to align the orders with the Centre’s guidelines. According to reports, the revised guidelines may be released by Thursday afternoon.

Earlier, Maharashtra had mandated RT-PCR testing of all international travellers at the Mumbai airport, irrespective of country of origin. It had also made it compulsory for all international passengers to undergo 14-day home quarantine, despite being tested RT-PCR negative upon arrival.

People’s safety is top priority, says Aaditya Thackeray

Hours after the Centre asked the Maharashtra government to align its guidelines with the SOPs issued by the Union Health Ministry, state minister Aaditya Thackeray said his state needs to be more careful than other states regarding the new Covid variant Omicron as Maharashtra was worst-hit in the second wave.

Speaking to NDTV, Aaditya Thackeray made it clear that Maharashtra’s rules will still be different from the Centre’s version as “People’s safety is top priority”.

No omicron in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday confirmed that no omicron had been found in Mumbai after the genome sequencing report of a traveller tested negative for omicron. Few more samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Their results will be out soon, it said.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Maharashtra public health department had informed that six passengers who arrived from South Africa had tested positive for COVID-19. “Not a single Omicron case in Mumbai to date. Few more samples have been sent for genome sequencing. Their results will be out soon” News 18 reported quoting sources.

Centre’s Guideline

While no cases of Omicron have been reported so far in India, the Centre has advised states to keep a strict vigil on the international passengers coming to the country through various airports, ports and land border crossings.

As per the new guidelines from the Union Health Ministry, passengers originating or transiting from at-risk countries will have to undergo-PCR testing post-arrival and will be required to wait for the results at the airport before leaving or taking a connecting flight.

The countries (at risk updated as of November 26, 2021) from where travelers would need to follow additional measures on arrival in Indian states include European countries, the UK, South Africa, Brazil, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Israel.