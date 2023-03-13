Home

Maharashtra Onion Farmers To Get 50% Relief As Govt Announces Rs 300/Quintal Subsidy

Announcing the Rs 300/quintal subsidy, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that it would give a big relief to the affected farmers. Farmers are demanding Rs 600/quintal compensation.

Maharashtra CM declares 50% relief to onion farmers as Nashik-Mumbai 'long march' starts (File Photo)

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Get Rs 300/Quintal Subsidy: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a Rs 300/quintal subsidy for the onion farmers who have threatened to go on a ‘long march’ for the third time. Announcing the Rs 300/quintal subsidy, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that it would give a big relief to the affected farmers.

“The red onion of the Kharif season has arrived in the market on a large scale, there is an increase in onion production in other states in the country. Owing to this the supply has exceeded the demand, leading to a fall in the prices,” Shinde informed the Maharashtra Assembly.

Maharashtra Farmers Agitated Over Absurd Return On Their Onions

The state is witnessing a massive upheaval as many farmers are angry over the absurd price of Rs 2/quintal in the wholesale markets, far below their production costs. Farmers are demanding Rs 600/quintal compensation. In many places the farmers have thrown the onions on the highways where they got crushed by speeding vehicles, let loose cattle in many onion farms and made a bonfire of the teary vegetable.

WATCH: Maharashtra Farmers Burn Their Crop On Holi in Nashik

In order to register their protest against the low price of Onions, farmers today in Nasik district of Maharashtra, burnt their crop as #Holi.

For this invitation card was also sent to the Chief Minister. pic.twitter.com/9qdMoGkeX9 — Saurabh Sharma (@saurabhsherry) March 6, 2023

Opposition Supports Farmers’ Rs 600/Quintal Demand, Proposes Rs 2,000/Quintal MSP From Next Season

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has supported the demand of the farmers seeking Rs 600/quintal and has also sought an MSP of Rs 2,000/quintal from the next season. However, the Shinde government has ruled out MSP as onion is a perishable crop. The MVA leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal have demanded that the subsidy should be hiked to at least Rs 500/quintal.

