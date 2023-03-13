Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Maharashtra
  • Maharashtra Onion Farmers To Get 50% Relief As Govt Announces Rs 300/Quintal Subsidy

Maharashtra Onion Farmers To Get 50% Relief As Govt Announces Rs 300/Quintal Subsidy

Announcing the Rs 300/quintal subsidy, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that it would give a big relief to the affected farmers. Farmers are demanding Rs 600/quintal compensation.

Updated: March 13, 2023 3:33 PM IST

By India.com News Desk | Edited by Anurag Kumar

eknath shinde
Maharashtra CM declares 50% relief to onion farmers as Nashik-Mumbai 'long march' starts (File Photo)

Maharashtra Onion Farmers Get Rs 300/Quintal Subsidy: The Maharashtra government on Monday announced a Rs 300/quintal subsidy for the onion farmers who have threatened to go on a ‘long march’ for the third time. Announcing the Rs 300/quintal subsidy, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde said that it would give a big relief to the affected farmers.

Also Read:

“The red onion of the Kharif season has arrived in the market on a large scale, there is an increase in onion production in other states in the country. Owing to this the supply has exceeded the demand, leading to a fall in the prices,” Shinde informed the Maharashtra Assembly.

You may like to read

Maharashtra Farmers Agitated Over Absurd Return On Their Onions

The state is witnessing a massive upheaval as many farmers are angry over the absurd price of Rs 2/quintal in the wholesale markets, far below their production costs. Farmers are demanding Rs 600/quintal compensation. In many places the farmers have thrown the onions on the highways where they got crushed by speeding vehicles, let loose cattle in many onion farms and made a bonfire of the teary vegetable.

WATCH: Maharashtra Farmers Burn Their Crop On Holi in Nashik

Opposition Supports Farmers’ Rs 600/Quintal Demand, Proposes Rs 2,000/Quintal MSP From Next Season

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has supported the demand of the farmers seeking Rs 600/quintal and has also sought an MSP of Rs 2,000/quintal from the next season. However, the Shinde government has ruled out MSP as onion is a perishable crop. The MVA leaders like Chhagan Bhujbal have demanded that the subsidy should be hiked to at least Rs 500/quintal.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: March 13, 2023 3:28 PM IST

Updated Date: March 13, 2023 3:33 PM IST

More Stories