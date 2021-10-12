Thane: In an unfortunate incident, over 34 people fell sick after vapours of a chemical leaked from an industrial unit in Ambernath town of Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday. As per a report by PTI, a number of people residing near the chemical factory complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes, nausea and other health issues after the leakage from the industry.Also Read - Hawker Attacks Woman Civic Official With Knife During Anti-Encroachment Drive in Thane

Giving further details, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell chief Santosh Kadam said the sulphuric acid leaked around 10 AM in the unit located in the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) of Ambernath.

However, the 34 people, who complained of breathlessness and other health issues, were rushed to the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar. As per updates, they are currently undergoing treatment at the hospital and are out of danger.

Saying that after being alerted, local police and firemen rushed to the site, the pofficial added that a probe was on to ascertain the cause of the chemical leakage.