Ahmednagar: As the country is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus, one district from Maharashtra has a terrific statistic to present. As per latest report, nearly 9,900 children were tested positive for coronavirus in Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra last month. However, the district administration has denied the report and said that around 95 per cent of them were asymptomatic and the situation was not alarming at all. District Collector Rajendra Bhosale told India Today that over 9,928 children tested Covid-19 positive in Ahmednagar in May. Also Read - SC Directs Centre to Place on Record Documents, File Notings on COVID Vaccination Policy

Of the total 9,928 minors who contracted the viral infection, 6,700 were in the age group of 11 to 18, 3,100 were in the 1 to 10 years age bracket, while some were also below the age of one. Also Read - Karnataka Lockdown: BS Yediyurappa Says State Govt Mulls Extending Shutdown With Relaxations

The collector added that around 95 per cent of them were asymptomatic and there is nothing to worry about the situation. He, however, said that considering the threat of a possible third wave of Covid-19, it has now become paramount to take utmost care of children. Also Read - Explained: What Happens When Black Fungus Enters Your Brain

The Ahmednagar district continues to witness more and more positive cases in children, local authorities are gearing up to build Covid centres especially for the younger patients, which will be equipped with ICUs and ventilators.

Moreover, the state government has formed a task force comprising 10 senior paediatricians looking at the possibility of a third Covid-19 wave that may affect children in the state.

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 14,123 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since March 10, and 477 fresh deaths and also added 377 previously unreported fatalities. With the addition of 14,123 infections, the state’s caseload rose to 57,61,015, while the fatality count increased to 96,198.

The state on March 10 had reported 13,659 cases of the COVID-19 infection, which has been witnessing a declining trend over the last few weeks. A day ago, Maharashtra reported 15,077 COVID-19 cases.

The Nashik division reported 1,551 cases, including 914 from Ahmednagar district. Out of 78 deaths in the division, 26 were in Ahmednagar district followed by 21 in Nashik city and 20 in rural parts of Nashik district. The Pune division registered 3,633 cases, 1,535 of them in Satara district, the statement said.