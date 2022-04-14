Pune: A local organization in Maharashtra’s Solapur city on Thursday sold petrol at just Rs 1 per litre to 500 persons to lodge a protest against rising prices of petroleum products and also to mark Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary. However, it was a symbolic gesture, and every buyer was given only a litre of the fuel for Rs 1.Also Read - Third Wave of Corona to Hit Maharashtra in December? Health Minister Rajesh Tope Issues Stern Warning | Read Here

To avail the offer, people thronged the petrol pump, leading to serpentine queues, news agency PTI reported. Police were also deployed to control the crowd.

The program had been organized by Dr Ambedkar Students and Youth Panthers.

“Inflation has risen sharply. The price of petrol has reached Rs 120 per litre under the Narendra Modi government. So to give relief to people and celebrate Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, we decided to give petrol at the rate of one rupee,” said Mahesh Sarvagoda, the outfit’s state unit leader.

“If a small organization like ours can provide relief to 500 people, the government should also provide relief,” he added.

Prices of petrol and diesel remained steady for the eighth day in a row on Thursday. However, since March 22, rates of petrol and diesel have increased Rs 10 per litre each via 14 revisions.

“I was happy to buy petrol at this price. I saved a bit of money amid inflation which is scaling new heights every day,” said one buyer in Solapur.

According to a price notification from fuel retailers, petrol in Delhi costs Rs 105.41 per litre and diesel Rs 96.67 per litre. In Mumbai, petrol and diesel prices per litre are at Rs 120.51 and Rs 104.77 respectively. In Chennai, petrol costs Rs 110.85 per litre and diesel Rs 100.94 per litre, and in Kolkata, petrol is Rs 115.12 per litre and diesel Rs 99.83 per litre.