Home

Maharashtra

40 Bank Customers Lost Lakhs In 3 Days In Maharashtra. Their Mistake Was They Clicked On A Link

40 Bank Customers Lost Lakhs In 3 Days In Maharashtra. Their Mistake Was They Clicked On A Link

The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory cautioning citizen against clicking on such links asking bank customers for their confidential details.

Representative image

40 Bank Customers Lost Lakhs In 3 Days: A phishing crime has come to the fore where 40 bank customers have lost lakhs from their accounts. These customers were sent a link asking them to update their KYC and PAN details. The Know Your Customer (KYC) process is mandatory for bank customers to verify their identity. The Mumbai Police has issued an advisory cautioning citizen against clicking on such links asking bank customers for their confidential details.

How These 40 Bank Customers Were Conned

These account holders were sent a link asking to update their KYC and PAN details. These links direct the customers to a fake website of their bank where they are asked to enter their customer ID, password, and other confidential details.

You may like to read

TV actor Shweta Memon was also on the list of 40 customers who have been conned by the fraudsters. Memon, in her police complaint, said she had clicked on a link from the fake text message, believing it was from her bank. As the link directed her to a portal, where she entered her customer ID, passwords, and OTP.

Then she got a call from a woman posing as an employee of the bank asking her to insert another OTP she received on her mobile number. Following this, ₹ 57,636 was debited from her account.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Maharashtra News on India.com.