Mumbai: The Maharashtra police on Sunday arrested a man in Aurangabad city for ordering 49 swords. The man reportedly ordered the swords of various sizes online, said police. Speaking to the media, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 2) Dipak Girhe said that the man received the swords via courier and was later traced and arrested on Saturday night. “He claimed to be using these swords for renting purposes,” said the senior police official. Also Read - Steve Smith Opens Up on Consuming Painkillers & Anti-Inflammatories While Playing For DC During IPL 2021

Girhe further added that an investigation is currently underway on the matter and the accused is being enquired. Also Read - KBC Producer Opens Up On What Went Wrong With Shah Rukh Khan As Host: 'AB Shoes Are Big To Fill In'