New Delhi: Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who setoff high political drama that may topple Uddhav Thackeray government after he revolted against the party, said there is "no way" he and the rebel MLAs will go back on their decision. Eknath Shinde and rebel MLAs have been camping in Guwahati. The rebel MLAs belong to Shiv Sena – which is part of the coalition government in Maharashtra along with Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Eknath Shinde claimed he rebel camp have the numbers – 40 – and said they have moved far ahead. “We have the numbers, 40 people are with us. Who is saying we will go back? There is no way that we will go back. Gaadi Bahut Aage Nikal Chuki Hai. We have tried everything but nothing happened. You see people are coming and we will all sit together and decide what to do. Everyone’s opinion will be sought and then we will move forward. It’s not my decision but everybody’s,” Eknath Shinde was quoted as saying in a report by News18.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday offered olive branch to rebel MLAs and said the party was ready to exit MVA if the Eknath Shinde camp returns to Mumbai. “You say you are real Shiv Sainiks and will not quit the party. We are ready to consider your demand provided you come back to Mumbai in 24 hours and discuss the issue with CM Uddhav Thackeray. Your demand will be considered positively. Don’t write letters on Twitter and WhatsApp,” Sanjay Raut said.

Following Sanjay Raut’s MVA exit statement, Congress and NCP held separate party meetings in Mumbai. Both the parties – Congress and NCP – said they will back Uddhav Thackeray till the end.