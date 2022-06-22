Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: The Maharashtra political crisis escalated further as 34 MLAs on Wednesday wrote to the Governor extending support Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde. The MLAs, who are in Guwahati, wrote to Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari that Eknath Shinde would remain the legislative party leader of the Shiv Sena. The letter from the MLAs comes a day after party chief Uddhav Thackeray sacked him.Also Read - Uddhav Thackeray To Address State Via Facebook Live Amid Reports of Resignation As Maharashtra CM

The letter further stated that Bharat Gogavle from the rebel group has been appointed as Chief Whip of the party and they are "still with Shiv Sena".

The rebel MLAs in the letter said the new appointment cancels Uddhav Thackeray's nominee Sunil Prabhu as chief whip.

Maharashtra | Shiv Sena Legislature Party resolution carrying signatures of 34MLA stating that Eknath Shinde remains as leader of Shiv Sena Legislature Party has been sent to Governor. — ANI (@ANI) June 22, 2022

Ahead of Shiv Sena’s meeting with the party MLAs at 5 PM, Eknath Shinde posted a tweet, calling party chief and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s summons for a meeting with party MLAs this evening “illegal”.

Amid the escalating political crisis in Maharashtra triggered by Shinde’s rebellion, the Sena earlier in the day issued an ultimatum to its MLAs, saying inability to attend the 5 pm meet will invoke action.

On the other hand, Eknath Shinde earlier in the day claimed that 40 MLAs have accompanied him to Guwahati and they are devoted to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ‘Hindutva’ ideology.

Shinde and 32 Shiv Sena MLAs and seven other legislators belonging to smaller parties and independents arrived in Guwahati on Wednesday and are now staying at a luxury hotel in the city.

“Myself and 39 other MLAs accompanied me. We are loyal to Balasaheb Thackeray’s ideology of ‘Hindutva’ and we are keen to take it forward,” the dissident Shiv Sena leader said, refusing to disclose details and their future course of action.

When asked by the reporters why they have come to the BJP ruled Assam, Shinde said: “It is a nice place.”

With the latest development, Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra seemed to be stumbling on the brink of a possible collapse.

It is for the first time, rebel MLAs from outside the region have been brought to the Northeastern region. “The MLAs are known to us. They came here and we have received them as a matter of courtesy,” Borgohain told the media sarcastically. There is speculation that Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, BJP’s key strategist in the Northeast region, is expected to meet the rebel MLAs.