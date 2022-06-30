Eknath Shinde Named Maharashtra CM: Hours after Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde named as next Maharashtra Chief Minister, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Thursday informed that the central leadership of the saffron camp has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt.Also Read - Devendra Fadnavis Decided to Join Maharashtra Govt, Likely To Be Deputy Chief Minister

Speaking to news agency ANI, JP Nadda said, "Made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra."

#WATCH | “…BJP’s central leadership has decided that Devendra Fadnavis should become a part of the Govt. So, made a personal request to him and Central leadership has said that Devendra Fadnvais should take charge as Deputy CM of Maharashtra..,” BJP national president JP Nadda pic.twitter.com/Gxmt4zurym — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2022

Earlier, while addressing the media, former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said, “I will stay out of the government and ensure it runs smoothly.”