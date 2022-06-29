Maharashtra Crisis Latest Update: As the Supreme Court began hearing a plea filed by the Shiv Sena against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari’s order to hold the floor test in the state assembly tomorrow, the Sena said during the hearing that the governor’s order was unlawful as the apex court has not yet decided on the disqualification of 16 rebel MLAs led by minister Eknath Shinde.Also Read - Osmanabad In Maharashtra To Be Renamed Dharashiv, Decides State Cabinet Presided By CM Uddhav Thackeray

Representing Shiv Sena in the court, senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi said while the matter of disqualification of the rebel MLAs is being decided by the Supreme Court, how can the governor call for a floor test just after a meeting with the Leader of Opposition. Also Read - Maharashtra Govt Renames Aurangabad As Fate of Uddhav Thackeray Hangs in Balance

On the other hand, the Supreme Court asked how the floor test was linked to the disqualification of MLAs. Also Read - Supreme Court Hearing On Plea Opposing Trust Vote Continues | Maharashtra LIVE Updates

Earlier, Maharashtra’s ruling coalition had asked for the disqualification of Shiv Sena rebel Eknath Shinde and 15 MLAs, but they were given time till July 12 to respond to notices served by the Deputy Speaker.

The Uddhav team told the Supreme Court that Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari showed undue and unholy haste in ordering Thackeray to prove his majority.

“If you allow a floor test then you will be possibly allowing people who would be disqualified on July 11,” replied senior lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi, representing team Thackeray.

He went on to say, “Will heaven fall if a floor test is not conducted tomorrow? Why can’t they wait till July 11. The next Supreme Court hearing?”

Singhvi said the governor cannot act on the aid and advice of the leader of opposition as the Chief Minister and the council of ministers was not even consulted.

In the court, the team Thackeray objected to the Governor’s letter asking for the test of strength, the Supreme Court asked whether it was disputing that 34 MLAs were on the rebels’ side.