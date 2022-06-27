Gondia: Even as the Maharashtra political situation is sub-judice at the Supreme Court, a group of Shiv Sena workers, armed with lathis and sticks, vandalised the Public Relations Office (PRO) of Gondia’s Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal on Monday afternoon.Also Read - Maharashtra Crisis: SC Allows Eknath Shinde Camp To File Reply To Disqualification Notice By July 11

As per the videos shared on social media, the Shiv Sena workers arrived in Gondia with sticks and had an argument with the security personnel posted outside the office of Vinod Agarwal and then they started vandalising the office.

Notably, Vinod Agarwal has extended his support to rebel Eknath Shinde camp and BJP which provoked the Shiv Sena workers to indulge in vandalism at his office.

Watch the video of the incident:

#WATCH | Shiv Sena workers vandalised the office of Gondia's Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal, in Gondia today.#MaharashtraPoliticalCrisis (Source: CCTV) pic.twitter.com/0uCUk1uHXP — ANI (@ANI) June 27, 2022

The whole incident of vandalism has been captured on CCTV installed outside the office of MLA Vinod Agarwal.

Soon after the incident, an FIR has been lodged with the city police station and police have started probing the matter. The FIR is lodged at the city police station on behalf of the family members of Independent MLA Vinod Agarwal.

Earlier in the day, some of the Shiv Sena workers from the Hadapsar area of Pune took out a symbolic funeral procession and performed the last rites of the rebel party MLAs at the Amar Dham crematorium.