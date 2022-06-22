Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: Rebel Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, who claimed to have the support of 46 MLAs, including six to seven Independent MLAs, said he will hold a press conference at 7 PM on Wednesday.Also Read - Posts Will Come and Go: Uddhav Thackeray Drops Big Hint Amid Resignation Buzz | Top Quotes

"Right now we have 46 MLAs with us, including 6-7 Independent MLAs. This number will rise in the time to come. As of now we have neither received any proposal from BJP nor are we holding any talks with them," Shinde told news agency ANI over the phone.

Shinde further added that the rebel MLAs are not in talks with the Shiv Sena or CM Uddhav Thackeray.

“As far as the current political situation is concerned, I would say that we are Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sainiks and will continue to be Shiv Sainiks. As of now, we are not holding any talks with Shiv Sena or the Chief Minister. We have not decided on the future course of action,” added Shinde.

Significantly, the revolt in the Shiv Sena has given rise to speculations that Shinde along with other MLAs might join the BJP in a bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

With Shinde showing no signs of backing down from his rebellion, which has pushed the two-and-a-half-year old Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) governemnt to the brink, party MP Sanjay Raut on said the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra could lead to dissolution of the state Assembly.

“The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly,” tweeted Sanjay Raut.

Shinde, who has appointed his own chief whip of the Sena legislature, said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions), he told a Marathi TV channel.

Shinde (58), a four-time MLA and cabinet minister, left Mumbai on Monday night with a sizeable number of MLAs and travelled to Surat in Gujarat, from where they were airlifted to Guwahati. In a shot in the arm for Shinde, two more MLAs arrived in Surat on Wednesday afternoon, from where they will be flown to Guwahati in Assam, where other party rebels are camping at present, sources said.

Hours after Shinde and the group of rebel MLAs were shifted to Assam, Manjula Gavit, an independent MLA who represents the Sakri assembly constituency, and Yogesh Kadam, who is Sena’s legislator from Dapoli assembly segment, arrived in Surat.

Still hoping for some understanding with Shinde to end the political crisis, Sena MP Raut said he has been holding discussions with the rebel leader and the talks are “positive”.