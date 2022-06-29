Maharashtra Political Crisis Latest Update: Rebel leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday said he along with other rebel MLAs will participate in the floor test on June 30 in Mumbai. Giving details, he said after the floor test, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this, the further course of action will be decided.Also Read - Supreme Court Hears Shiv Sena’s Challenge Against Thursday’s Floor Test | Live Updates

"We will reach Mumbai tomorrow and participate in the Trust Vote. After that, a meeting of the Legislative Party will be held, following this the further course of action will be decided," Shinde said at Guwahati airport before leaving for Mumbai.

“We are not rebels. We are Shiv Sena. We are carrying forward the agenda and ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray’s Shiv Sena. We will work for the Hindutva ideology and development of the state,” Eknath Shinde said at Guwahati airport.

All the rebel MLAs, led by dissident leader Eknath Shinde, checked out of the hotel in Guwahati and left for the airport on Wednesday evening. After delaying their departure by around two hours, the dissident MLAs decided to leave for Goa, from where they will go to Mumbai for the floor test on Thursday.

The MLAs, their associates and some family members left the Radisson Blu hotel in three air-conditioned buses of the Assam State Transport Corporation. The three buses were heading to the airport, around 15 km away, under a heavy security cover. Several escort vehicles were accompanying the buses.

In what seems to be an apparent bid to topple the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, dissident legislators of Shiv Sena along with some Independent MLAs were camping in Guwahati, around 2,700 km away from Mumbai, since June 22.

Earlier in the day, Eknath Shinde had claimed that he has the support of 50 dissident MLAs from his own party and independents, contending that they can pass any floor test number.